What will Tim Tebow make this year with the Jaguars?

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2015, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles' Tim Tebow looks to pass during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Philadelphia. Tebow and coach Urban Meyer are together again, this time in the NFL and with Tebow playing a new position. The former Florida star and 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback signed a one-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, May 20, 2021, and will attempt to revive his pro career as a tight end. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tim Tebow will make the veteran’s minimum and his contract with the Jaguars doesn’t include any guaranteed money, according to News 6 partner WJXT.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Friday that Tebow’s one-year deal with the Jaguars is worth $920,000 and there is no signing bonus or any other guaranteed cash in the deal. Tebow signed with the team on Thursday and is attempting a comeback after not playing a regular season game in the league since 2012.

The NFL minimum for a player with Tebow’s three years of NFL experience is $920,000, so Tebow is making what any NFL veteran would with his service time. Tebow spent two seasons with Denver and then another with the Jets.

Should Tebow earn a spot on the team’s practice squad this year, he would be in line to earn $14,000 a week as a veteran on the squad. The former University of Florida quarterback and Nease High product won the Heisman Trophy in 2007 and played on two national championship teams with Urban Meyer’s Gators.

He is the sixth tight end on the Jaguars roster.