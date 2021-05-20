Tim Tebow Jacksonville Jaguars jersey now on sale

TE Tim Tebow, wearing No. 85, walks from the stadium in downtown Jacksonville to the practice fields on Thursday after signing with the Jaguars.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fans of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tim Tebow can now buy his latest jersey.

Tebow will sport No. 85 with the Jaguars.

An adult jersey costs $119.99 and a youth jersey costs $79.99.

Earlier on Thursday, Jacksonville announced the team signed Tebow.

“I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of this team,” Tebow said.

Tebow will play tight end with the Jaguars.

We have signed TE Tim Tebow. pic.twitter.com/xAsfcZP1sG — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) May 20, 2021

He is close with Urban Meyer, his former Florida coach who is the current coach of the Jaguars.

Meyer attended Tebow’s wedding in Cape Town, South Africa in January 2020. Tebow married Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel Peters.

Tebow was a two-time national champion when he was a quarterback for the Florida Gators. The former Gators quarterback also won the Heisman Trophy.

Tebow’s NFL career lasted three years, with his last snap taking place in 2012.

The former Gator also spent four years playing minor league baseball.