Tim Tebow signs contract with Jacksonville Jaguars: report

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 11: Urban Meyer talks with Tim Tebow during the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 11, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tim Tebow has signed a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to ESPN.

Adam Schefter tweeted Thursday morning that Tebow signed his contract earlier in the day and will “be on the field today for the team’s off-season program as he sets out to compete for a roster spot at tight end.”

[TRENDING: Ana, is that you? | Teacher accused of distributing child porn | Fla. couple lured, tortured bears]

Tebow, 33, won the Heisman Trophy in 2007 as a quarterback at the University of Florida and was a first-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2010. He last played in the NFL for the New York Jets in 2012.

Ad

Most recently, Tebow played professional baseball in the New York Mets farm system.