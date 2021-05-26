Daytona Lagoon hiring lifeguards, other workers during job fair

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Lagoon is going on a hiring spree ahead of the summer peak season.

The water park is hosting a job fair Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Daytona Lagoon has openings for an array of positions, including lifeguards, cashiers, admission attendants, kitchen cooks and birthday party hosts, according to a news release.

Daytona Lagoon said it’s offering a $500 bonus to all seasonal employees who are hired before May 31 and work through September 6.

Entry-level pay has also increased to $10.15 an hour, water park officials said. Wages for lifeguards start at $10.50 an hour. For those interested in becoming a lifeguard, Daytona Lagoon said it will provide all necessary training and certifications.

The park said it also offers employee perks, like discounted tickets and passes for friends and family and flexible work schedules.

To work at the park, applicants must be at least 16 years old.

People can apply online at daytonalagoon.com/careers or in person at the job fair.