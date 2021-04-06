Daytona Lagoon adds new attractions

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – From classic games to high-tech fun, Daytona Lagoon has added new attractions for everyone to enjoy.

The Daytona Beach family-fun entertainment venue has added bumper cars at the park’s Family Entertainment Center.

It’s the only facility in the city to offer the attraction, according to the park. The bumper cars are included with any Fun Park Wristband.

“We are so grateful to have the opportunity to continue to improve and grow our operation in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. We have continued to invest in the park are finally seeing a light at the end of the tunnel,” said General Manager Tyler Currie. “We are incredibly excited for what the future holds for us and cannot wait for guests to try our newest attraction.”

Daytona Lagoon has also added a new virtual reality game. Guests can awe at lifelike 3D graphics while playing King Kong of Skull Island and experience motion seat action, the park said in a news release.

The lagoon also notes they’ve added a new air hockey table in its commitment to classic entertainment.

Daytona Lagoon said though its water park is open seasonally its Family Entertainment Center is opened year-round featuring indoor and outdoor attractions including go-karts, mini-golf, a rope’s course, laser tag and other arcade games.

People can peruse pricing and check park hours on Daytona Lagoon’s website.