Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady trades football for lightsaber at Walt Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two months after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a historic victory at Raymond James Stadium, star player Tom Brady finally visited Walt Disney World.

The quarterback celebrated the big win with his friends and family over the Easter weekend.

On Monday, he stopped at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Tom Brady celebrates Super Bowl Win in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World Resort (Walt Disney World)

Officials said during his visit Monday, Brady built his own lightsaber at Savi’s Workshop, drank blue and green milk, interacted with characters and even experienced the land’s popular attractions, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

Check out the video below showing his visit.

It was a much-anticipated visit by Brady, who starred along with teammate Rob Gronkowski in Disney’s iconic “I’m Going to Disney World!” commercial after the big Super Bowl win.

Tom Brady at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World Resort (Walt Disney World)

Rob Gronkowski visited Walt Disney World in February just one day after the Super Bowl.

