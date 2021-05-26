Driver taken to hospital after rollover crash in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. – A person was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a rollover crash in Ocala.

Ocala Fire Rescue responded to the 1500 block of East Silver Springs Boulevard around 9 a.m. for a two-car crash. Crews found a silver car on its roof with its driver trapped inside. A white pick-up truck with minimal damage was found behind it, according to a news release.

Firefighters said they needed to use wooden wedges to stabilize the silver car upon arrival. The team then proceeded with extrication protocols.

Fire crews were able to remove the driver through the passenger side window. Authorities say the driver was taken to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported, first responders said.