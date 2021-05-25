St. Cloud police seek witnesses in fatal crash near Florida’s Turnpike

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – St. Cloud police are trying to locate anyone who witnessed a fatal crash on Kissimmee Park Road Friday morning.

The crash was reported at 1:45 a.m. near the exit for Florida’s Turnpike and involved a white Toyota Corolla and a black Ford F-350 pickup truck.

[TRENDING: Cosmic wonder: Supermoon eclipse | Feral hogs run wild, damage lawns | Groomer sentenced for breaking dog’s tail]

Police said at the time that one person was pronounced dead at the scene but haven’t provided any additional details about the cause of the crash or whether anyone else was injured.

Ad

Anyone who witnessed the crash or helped provide aid in the aftermath is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Investigations Unit and reference report number 21-002477.