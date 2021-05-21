Turnpike overpass reopens after fatal St. Cloud crash

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – A fatal crash early Friday forced the closure of an off-ramp of the Florida Turnpike and an overpass in St. Cloud, police said.

The two-vehicle wreck was reported just after 2 a.m. on Kissimmee Park Road over the Florida Turnpike.

St. Cloud police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The southbound off-ramp of the Florida Turnpike and Kissimmee Park Road were closed but reopened about six hours later.

