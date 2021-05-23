Crash shuts down Florida’s Turnpike in St. Cloud, FHP says

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – A crash has all northbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike shut down in St. Cloud Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said there were injuries in the crash. No further details were available as of 3:20 p.m.

[TRENDING: 80 girls’ yearbook photos edited by Florida high school employee | Nearly naked Fla. woman leads police on chase | Toddler accidentally shoots 2-year-old in Polk County ]

Ad

The FHP responded to the crash around 2:30 p.m. at mile marker 235.

This is a developing story and will be updated.