Crash shuts down Florida’s Turnpike in St. Cloud, FHP says

Injuries reported in crash

Brenda Argueta
, Digital Journalist

Traffic
Osceola County
St. Cloud
File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser
File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT 2020)

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – A crash has all northbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike shut down in St. Cloud Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said there were injuries in the crash. No further details were available as of 3:20 p.m.

The FHP responded to the crash around 2:30 p.m. at mile marker 235.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

