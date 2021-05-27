Video: Man trying to elude Melbourne police drives behind houses, flips car

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 41-year-old man attempting to avoid a traffic stop drove recklessly behind homes and off road in a Melbourne neighborhood before ultimately flipping his vehicle, Melbourne police dash camera video shows.

A Melbourne police officer was conducting a neighborhood patrol in the Quail Village subdivision around 2 a.m. Monday when the officer spotted a BMW SUV parked in a driveway, according to the report. The officer wrote that the man in the vehicle, later identified as Rolondeous Gray, 41, was drinking out of a clear glass liquor bottle.

[TRENDING: City puts residents on secret ‘difficult list’ | 4 accused of stealing $740,000 from 636 churches | Who’s getting pulled over in Fla.?]

Ad

Soon after, the BMW was spotted leaving the neighborhood and rolled through a stop sign, so the officer turned on the cruiser lights to pull him over for a traffic violation and under suspicion of DUI, officials said.

The BMW began fleeing, dash camera video shows, driving through a traffic light at 52 mph in a 35 mph zone. According to the arrest report, the BMW drove the wrong way on several streets before weaving behind homes in the neighborhood.

.@MelbournePolice share video of DUI suspect taking pursuing officer on a dangerous ride through neighborhoods and yards, ending with a rollover crash. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/3YJE7hymQl — James Sparvero (@News6James) May 27, 2021

After about four minutes of driving at high speeds throughout a residential area, the BMW hit a metal pole on a backstreet off Mathers Street, flipping onto its side, the video shows.

Gray was pulled from the vehicle and arrested. The officer said gin was found in a glass bottle and white substances that tested positive for cocaine were also discovered.

Gray failed a field sobriety test and was taken to a hospital before he was booked into the Brevard County Jail.

Ad

Gray faces numerous charges, including aggravated fleeing with injury or property damage, cocaine possession, DUI, leaving the scene of a crash and reckless driving.