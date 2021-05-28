‘Now is the time:’ Florida sales tax holiday begins for disaster preparedness items

APOPKA, Fla. – Shoppers in Florida can save some extra money on hurricane supplies as the Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday began on Friday.

The 10-day holiday runs through June 6 and exempts certain items from sales tax.

Matthew Audier, who is the assistant manager at Ace Hardware in Apopka, said workers are available at his store to help shoppers put together hurricane supply kits.

“We can help you put a kit together and put it into a bucket. That way you always have it available to you,” Audier said.

Qualifying items include:

- Reusable ice packs for $20 or less

- Any portable self-powered light source (candles, flashlights, lanterns) for $40 or less

- Any gas or diesel fuel container, including LP gas and kerosene containers for $50 or less

- Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only (excluding automobile and boat batteries) for $50 or less

- Coolers and ice chests for $30 or less

- Bungee cords for $100 or less

- Ground anchor systems for $100 or less

- Radios (two-way, weather band) for $50 or less

- Ratchet straps for $100 or less

- Tarps for $100 or less

- Tie-down kits for $100 or less

- Visqueen, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths and other flexible waterproof sheeting for $100 or less

- Portable generators for $1000 or less

With the start of hurricane season on June 1, Audier said it’s best to finish buying supplies early to avoid crowds if a storm approaches.

“When we actually hear of a hurricane coming, there’s always a run on the shelves,” he said. “Now is the time to get prepared. Now is the time to be thinking about it.”

In addition to hurricane supply items being tax-exempt in stores, online purchases are also eligible if those items are shipped during the sales tax holiday.