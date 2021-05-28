Vehicle wanted in fatal Lake Mary hit-and-run located

LAKE MARY, Fla. – A vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal Lake Mary hit-and-run that left a Sanford mother dead has been located, police said Friday.

Lake Mary police also said they have identified a person of interest in the case, but no other details have been released.

The “suspicious” crash took place late Monday in a parking lot near Country Club Road and Lake Mary Avenue, according to police, who identified the victim as Katrina Redden. Police said detectives are investigating whether the driver intentionally struck Redden, who was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital, where she died.

After the crash, Lake Mary police said officers were searching for a white extended cab Ford F-150, likely a 1998-2004 model, that has front-end damage.

Redden’s son, Donta Whack Jr., attends Seminole High School, where he also plays football.

“Our hearts break for Donta, his sister, and the entire family. The frequency of hardships some of our students have to endure would be unimaginable to many. I am exceedingly confident that the Sanford community, Seminole High family and our football program will once again answer the call of duty and do all we can to lift Donta and his family up and support them with every fiber of our being,” Seminole High School Principal Dr. Jordan Rodriguez said.

