Woman killed in Lake Mary hit-and-run; Ford F-150 sought

LAKE MARY, Fla. – A 35-year-old Sanford woman was killed late Monday in a hit-and-run crash in Lake Mary, police said.

Lake Mary police said the woman was struck around 11:45 p.m. in a parking lot near Country Club Road and Lake Mary Avenue.

Police said detectives are investigating whether the driver intentionally struck the woman, whose name has not been released.

A witness provided aid to the woman before first responders took over.

Police said the woman was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital, where she died.

Lake Mary police said officers are searching for a white Ford F-150, likely a 1997-2004 model, that has front-end damage.

No other details, including information about the driver, have been released.