Driver dies in Osceola after crashing into vehicle carrying 3 children, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 70-year-old man died Saturday afternoon after crashing head-on into another vehicle carrying three children, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened near Orange Blossom Trail and Martin Street in Osceola County.

The man was traveling southbound when he crossed the center line for an unknown reason, according to the FHP. The 70-year-old’s vehicle crashed into the front of an SUV traveling northbound.

Troopers said three children, ages 4, 5 and 10, suffered minor injuries in the crash. The driver of the SUV, a 44-year-old woman, also suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The FHP said 70-year-old was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.