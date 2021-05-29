Kissimmee fire displaces 24 people, damages 6 apartments, officials say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – An apartment fire in Kissimmee displaced 24 people and several animals Friday night, according to officials.

The City of Kissimmee Fire Department said crews responded to Woodside Circle around 10:30 p.m. and quickly put out the fire “in the walls.”

The Red Cross said it was assisting the 18 adults and six children displaced as a result of the fire as well as four dogs and two ferrets. Officials with the Red Cross said six apartments were impacted by the fire.

The fire department said it believes the fire was not “intentional.”