Florida ending federally funded boost to unemployment benefits

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity recently announced it will cut off the $300 federal unemployment benefit on June 26.

The state hopes ending the extra benefits will help address the labor shortage that is impacting several industries.

News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth sat down with News 6 Investigator Mike Holfeld to discuss the upcoming change and the labor shortage on “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com.” Holfeld explains the issues that may be contributing to the shortage, as businesses try to reopen at full capacity.

If you have an unemployment issue, you can email Holfeld at makeendsmeet@wkmg.com.

