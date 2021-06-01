‘Fairy Doors’ exhibit returns to Leu Gardens this week

ORLANDO, Fla. – Starting this week, a “Central Florida tradition” is returning to Leu Gardens.

For four months, fairy doors will enchant Leu Gardens and inspire children’s imagination with the return of the ‘Fairy Doors’ exhibit.

The exhibit, which launched in 2018, features 20, one-of-a-kind fairy doors hidden throughout the 5-acre gardens.

Each door has been created by a special fairy, the garden’s website said.

A map will guide visitors along the way and provide a narrative for each fairy door.

Leu Gardens’ members and children under 3 are free, according to its website. Daytime admission is $10 per adult and $5 per child.

Leu Gardens officials said face masks are required for anyone not vaccinated for COVID-19 and 3 feet of social distancing is required.