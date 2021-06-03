COVID-19 vaccines now being offered at doctor’s offices in Central Florida

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – As the two fixed vaccine sites in Seminole County are set to close June 19, the Emergency Management Director said they are shifting the vaccine rollout now to doctors’ offices.

“We will transition from being a primary source of vaccines,” Alan Harris, Emergency Management Director in Seminole County said. “We shouldn’t be the primary source for vaccines your local pharmacy, your doctors’ offices should be that and that’s what’s going to happen.”

Nostalgia Family Medicine in Longwood is already registered through the state program Florida Shots to offer vaccines for kids throughout the year. In January, they registered to do the same for the COVID-19 vaccines.

“We had actually requested the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson,” Dr. Brandon Fletcher of Nostalgia Family Medicine said. “We were concerned about dealing with the special refrigeration that needed to occur with the Pfizer vaccine.”

Ultimately, the state delivered 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine. The practice is now offering “Vaccine Days” twice a week, usually on Mondays and Fridays, to make sure no dose goes unused. Fletcher said though it’s been slow to give out those vaccines, the best part is helping his patients overcome that vaccine hesitancy.

“There were folks they were on the fence they had questions and we answered them, and they had gotten their vaccine that’s what’s been wonderful,” Fletcher added. “Having that trusting relationship, they know they can depend on what I say and trust what I say.”

