Refunds being issued for anyone who paid taxes on jobless benefits for 2020

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, doors at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building are locked and covered with blinds as a sign posted advises that the office will be closed during the partial government shutdown in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The IRS issued a one-sentence message that will make millions of American taxpayers happy.

More than 2.8 million refunds will be issued to those who already paid taxes on 2020 unemployment compensation.

With that good news comes a surprise announcement for thousands of Florida residents who have tried to access unemployment benefits with the help of a live chat customer service Department of Economic Opportunity employee.

News 6 has confirmed that effective Friday, the DEO’s Reemployment Assistance Customer Service Center chat feature will no longer be available for use.

According to DEO communications spokesperson John ”Trip” Farmer, “the Reemployment Assistance Customer Service Center will continue to remain in operation for claimants and employers who seek assistance from DEO on their Reemployment Assistance claim.”

In addition, DEO recommends that claimants and employers utilize the Reemployment Assistance Help Center — an online portal for claimants and employers to provide and receive additional information from the DEO.

This online resource continues to be updated with additional features. The Reemployment Assistance Help Center allows claimants and employers to notify DEO of instances of reemployment assistance fraud or identity theft, provide documentation to the DEO and serves as a repository of resourceful guides and FAQs for claimants and employers who have additional questions on their reemployment assistance claim.

If you have an unemployment or jobs issue, email makeendsmeet@wkmg.com.