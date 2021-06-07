Know before you go: Hoping for a safe summer vacation? This tool calculates vaccination rates in US

Syringes filled with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are shown, Thursday, May 13, 2021, at a mobile vaccination site at the Greater Bethel Church in Miami. The Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust and the Florida Division of Emergency Management partnered to provide the one-dose vaccine at unsheltered homeless hotspots and shelters across the county. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the United States since vaccine distribution efforts began.

With more and more people getting vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and itching to get out and explore after more than a year of rules and restrictions, summer travel is expected to ramp up.

Still, though, vaccination rates in some U.S. communities remain lower than where officials would like them to be as the world continues to work toward ending the pandemic.

Those looking to get out and travel this summer may want to check vaccination rates before planning a trip to a certain state, which is where the interactive tool below, courtesy of CNN Newsource, comes in handy.

The tool can also be used by anyone looking to keep tabs on vaccination rates in their own state.

To see the latest vaccination date where you live or are considering visiting, select the desired state using the dropdown menu below. Once you select the state, the tool will calculate the latest numbers from that state and put out the most updated COVID-19 shot statistics available, including how many doses have been administered statewide and how many residents are fully vaccinated.

At last check, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was recommending that Americans delay travel until they are fully vaccinated, which is two weeks after receiving their second dose in a two-dose series or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine. If they aren’t fully vaccinated and must travel, officials recommend they follow these recommendations for unvaccinated people. Click here for more information on how to know your travel risk.

Feel free to bookmark this page and come back to use the tool as often as you’d like.

For the latest stories on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit ClickOrlando.com/vaccine.