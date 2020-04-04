Interactive map shows coronavirus cases by zip code in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health has posted an interactive map showing the coronavirus cases in each zip code in Florida.

The department was already listing cases by county in the state.

Once a viewer reaches the DOH website, there is a tab at the bottom allowing you to click on cases by zip code.

In the past couple of days, several counties have been posting heat zone maps.

As of April 3, More than 10,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Florida.

The department of health said 170 people have died from the coronavirus.

