Map shows coronavirus hot zones in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – With nearly 400 cases of coronavirus in Orange County alone, local health officials are pinpointing zipcodes with hot spots around the county, meaning they are seeing more positive cases in those areas.

On Wednesday, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said there are certain zip codes with more concentrated COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Raul Pino, Orange County heath officer for Florida Department of Health explained the cities that have the most confirmed cases are very near each other, geographically.

“The city of Orlando has the highest number of cases in our county with 272,” Pino said. “Winter Park has 21 cases, Windermere has 16, Ocoee 12, Apopka eight cases, Winter Garden eight cases, and Maitland seven cases.”

A heat map made by the county shows these are the areas in Orange County that are considered hot spots for the virus:

32801 - downtown Orlando

32822 - Azalea Park

32839 - Edgewood, Holden Heights, Oak Ridge and Pine Castle

32837- Hunters Creek

32824 - Meadow Woods, Southchase and Taft

32828 - University Park and Alafaya

Officials warn that residents should not be misled by the lack of numbers in their neighborhood. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as many as 25% of people can be infected with COVID-19 and not show symptoms.

The mayor cited new projections that indicate Florida has yet to see the worst of the highly-contagious illness.

Studies from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation show that Florida cases will peak the end of April and the beginning of May with 7,000 deaths statewide during that time frame.

Statewide there are nearly 7,000 cases in Florida as of Wednesday. Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order that begins Thursday at 12:01 a.m. directing residents to stay home unless they are going out for essential needs.

