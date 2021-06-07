Pfizer vaccine now available at select AdventHealth Centra Cares

ORLANDO, Fla. – From Lake Nona to Lakeland, Winter Park to Winter Garden, AdventHealth Centra Care is now offering the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at seven locations starting on Monday.

“AdventHealth Centra care is now going to be offering Pfizer to anyone starting 12 and above at certain locations,” said Dr. Emeline Ramos, Pediatrician at AdventHealth Centra Care Kids. “This is another access point not only for our children but for our adults as well.”

AdventHealth Centra Care increasing access to the vaccine while also eliminating concerns by offering one-on-one access with a doctor or health care provider tailored to your specific health need or questions.

“Feel free to ask us questions. Let us know how you are feeling. What are your questions? What are your concerns? That’s what we are here for,” Ramos said.

Hearing directly from a health care professional has proven successful for our News 6 Vaccine Day Phone Bank partnered with AdventHealth Centra Care, fielding an additional 400 phone calls on Friday.

“It brings you reassurance that we have the knowledge we want to educate you we want to make sure you are healthy and safe we want to make you feel better,” Ramos added.

She also said the vaccine will be free, at no cost to you. Centra Care representatives say they may bill your insurance for the administration of the vaccine, but no cost of out of pocket.

“No copay,” Ramos added.

If you don’t have insurance, the vaccine is still free and available at the select locations below:

Colonial Town at 630 N. Bumby Ave. in Orlando

Lake Nona at 9637 Lake Nona Village Place in Orlando

Lakeland at 3637 U.S. Highway 98 North

Orange Lake at 8201 W. Irlo Bronson Highway in Kissimmee

Sanford at 4451 West First St.

Winter Park at 3099 Aloma Ave.

Winter Garden at 3005 Daniels Road

Appointments are available at CentraCare.org