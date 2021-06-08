‘49 Pulses’ documentary to be re-released 5 years after the shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. – A documentary detailing the stories of survivors of the Pulse nightclub shooting will be re-released ahead of the 5-year mark following the tragedy.

“49 Pulses” a film by Charlie Minn is now available on Amazon Prime and will be re-released June 11 as the community prepares to honor the 49 victims on June 12.

The film was originally released in 2018, the second year following the mass shooting at the Orlando gay nightclub.

Shooting survivor Orlando Torres told News 6 he is still concerned “no action has been taken” to prevent further mass shootings.

The documentary is set to play at Orlando Fashion Square Mall Premiere Cinema for at least one week around the 5-year remembrance.

On Friday and Saturday the film is showing at 5:25 and 7:25 p.m., according to the theater.