Twitter suspends account of former Florida data analyst Rebekah Jones

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rebekah Jones, a former Florida Department of Health data analyst, has been permanently suspended from Twitter.

Jones had raised questions about Florida’s COVID-19 data after being ousted as the data’s curator. State officials said she was fired for insubordination after being reprimanded several times, according to state records.

Twitter says Jones violated the company’s rules surrounding platform manipulation and spam.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office responded with a statement, saying Jones clearly violated the social media platform’s terms of service. In addition, the statement refers to Jones as a “super spreader of COVID-19 disinformation.” It goes on to read that she used Twitter to promote conspiracy theories.