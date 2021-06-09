Volusia County is offering summer meals for children

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Brenda Linares reaches for sandwiches to pack into lunches at Prairie Queen elementary school as lunches and instructional packets are distributed Monday, April 20, 2020, in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Schools are operating remotely through the end of the school year due to COVID-19 concerns. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Parents who need some extra help this summer can lean on the Volusia County Human Services Office for free meals for their children.

The county is providing free breakfast and lunch meals for children 18 years old and younger.

[TRENDING: WHOA! Woman gives birth to 10 babies | Cicadas overrun White House press plane | 8-foot gator attacks woman walking dog]

Meals will be served Monday through Friday through Aug. 13 with the exception of July 5 in observance of Independence Day. Children must be present to receive meals.

Ad

County organizers say 63 organizations have volunteered to help serve at dedicated distribution sites. Most sites will host breakfast and lunch distribution hours, however, some will provide grab-n-go meals for an allotted time.

For a full list of locations, click here.