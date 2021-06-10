Green meteor streaks across Florida

Did you see it?

“Beautiful” is how it was described by John Cermack, an employee at News 6 partner WJXT-TV. He was outside just before 10 p.m. and came rushing in to the newsroom to share some exciting news.

Did he get any video? No. But some Ring cameras around Jacksonville sure did.

The video above was sent in by Marvin Wagner. The video is looking east across the St. Johns River, just north of Green Cove Springs.

It took place about 9:50 p.m. and crossed from southwestern to southeastern skies as it broke up. Typically breaking up between 30 and 70 miles up in the atmosphere and traveling at tens of thousands of miles per hour, these rocks heat up rapidly and this causes them to explode. You can see that in the video.

What you can’t see is that it was greenish in color. This implies it was made of nickel, which burns green.

The exact track appears to have come across the state of Florida probably across Tampa to Daytona Beach.

If you saw it, you can share your pictures or videos on our PinIt! page.