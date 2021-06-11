Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex extends hours, adds live presentation

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is offering guests a couple more hours to experience its attractions and adding a live presentation to the mix.

Starting Monday, the complex will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. Officials with the visitor complex said this comes as the state is seeing fewer COVID-19 cases.

“We have seen a big increase in demand for admission tickets as well as launch viewing packages over the past few months at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex,” Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex COO Therrin Protze said in a release. “We are thrilled that the country is back on a healthier path and that the CDC guidelines now support our opening up more options to inspire, educate and entertain our guests.”

A new presentation called “Eyes on the Universe” will be added to the daily schedule, according to the center, that will showcase “the farthest reaches of the universe.” Guests will also be able to see Spaceperson, the visitor complex mascot, starting at 8:45 a.m. each day at the front entrance.

The visitor complex added Planet Play earlier this year for kids between 2 and 12.

Visitors who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear masks outdoors, but everyone is still required to wear a mask indoors, including attraction lines. Safety measures, including limited attendance and sanitization, are still in place.

