Person injured in Daytona Beach shooting, police say

Daytona Beach police say one person was arrested in connection with a shooting Sunday, June 12, 2021. (Image: DBPD)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A person was shot during an argument in Daytona Beach Sunday, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 3:40 p.m. in the 3000 block of North Atlantic Avenue.

According to investigators, at least two people were involved in an argument and one pulled out a gun and shot the victim then fled the scene.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police apprehended the suspect at Halixas Avenue and University Boulevard. Another person was detained with the suspect but not arrested.

During the investigation parts of North Halifax Avenue were shut down as police asked people to avoid the area.