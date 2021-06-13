Red Cross assists 2 in Orlando after car crashes into home

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Red Cross is helping two people after a car crashed into their home, according to a spokesperson.

The crash happened Sunday off Westmoreland Avenue.

A spokesperson with the Red Cross said the home was “heavily damaged.”

The Orlando Police Department said it is investigating the crash but did not have information regarding the events leading up to the collision as of 12:20 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated with information as we receive it.