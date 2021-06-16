Man attacks 3 at hospital because mother could not join him in ER lobby, Flager deputies say

PALM COAST, Fla. – A man faces charges after he attacked three people at an AdventHealth hospital in Palm Coast because staff told him that his mother could not accompany him in the ER waiting room, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Kory Prusaitis, 25, on Tuesday following the attack at the hospital, according to a news release.

Investigators said Prusaitis turned up at the ER for an unknown reason but appeared to be intoxicated.

Hospital staff told the man that his mother could not accompany in the ER waiting room and Prusaitis became irate, according to the release. The victims told deputies that Prusaitis then hit a man on the top of his head.

The second victim then tried to intervene and was also punched by Prusaitis, according to deputies. A security guard who saw both punches then chased Prusaitis out into the parking lot, records show. The man also managed to punch the security guard before being subdued and placed in handcuffs until deputies arrived, according to the release.

None of the victims were badly hurt in the fight. Deputies had Prusaitis checked out at the hospital before taking him to jail.

He faces charges of simple battery and battery on a person older than 65.

