Will Central Florida meet the President’s July 4th vaccination goal?

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – With a little more than two weeks away from President Joe Biden’s goal of getting 70% of adult Americans at least partially vaccinated, News 6 has learned there isn’t a Central Florida county that has reached that target.

During a news conference Friday afternoon, Biden said not only are we celebrating our independence this Fourth of July, we’re also celebrating our independence from the coronavirus.

“We want everyone, everyone to be able to do that. Let’s remember we are the United States of America. Let’s get this done,” Biden said.

July 4th is the day Biden wants to reach his goal of 70% of adult Americans at least partially vaccinated.

Seminole County Medical Director Dr. Todd Husty said he didn’t think that the nation would be able to reach the President’s goal.

“I don’t think we’re going to hit 70% in most places in the country. 70% vaccination it’s highly unlikely,” Husty said.

Husty said we could eventually get there, but he doesn’t think that’s going to happen in a little more than two weeks.

CBS News reported only 14 states and D.C. have reached the President’s target.

According to the state health department’s weekly COVID-19 report, 56% of eligible people in Florida are vaccinated.

Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris said he didn’t think Florida reach the White House’s goal.

“I think there’s been too many pieces of misinformation put out to the public for us to be able to get there. It’s a shame,” Harris said.

Harris said 57% of eligible residents are vaccinated, but he was hoping that number would be higher.

“We were hoping we would be in the 60 to 70%. Unfortunately, because we aren’t that offers more hosts to the virus which, allows the virus to mutate and hopefully we will not be back in the situation that we were,” Harris said.

The state’s data shows currently there isn’t a Central Florida county that reaches the President’s goal. The closest is Sumter County with 67% of people 12 and older vaccinated.

Husty said vaccine hesitancy is still an issue, but he’s hopeful more shots will go into arms.

“Could we hit 70% vaccination sometime in the future? Yes, I think so. By July 4th? No,” Husty said.