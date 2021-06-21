Air travel hits highest peak since March 2020

If you found yourself stranded at an airport Sunday, blame demand.

Air travel tracking website Flight Aware reports American Airlines canceled 6% of its flights due to labor issues.

[TRENDING: 1 killed, several shot at Father’s Day event | Deadly Pride parade crash not intentional | TS Claudette cited in 13 deaths]

That comes as the Transportation Security Administration said it screened 2.1 million people at airports across the country. That’s the largest single-day number since March 7 of last year.

Ad

Memorial Day also set a pandemic-era record for air travel this year as almost nine million people passed through security checkpoints.

But that volume came over a long weekend and no single day exceeded two million passengers.