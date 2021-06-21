Partly Cloudy icon
Air travel hits highest peak since March 2020

2.1 million people screened by TSA Sunday

CNN Newsource

If you found yourself stranded at an airport Sunday, blame demand.

Air travel tracking website Flight Aware reports American Airlines canceled 6% of its flights due to labor issues.

That comes as the Transportation Security Administration said it screened 2.1 million people at airports across the country. That’s the largest single-day number since March 7 of last year.

Memorial Day also set a pandemic-era record for air travel this year as almost nine million people passed through security checkpoints.

But that volume came over a long weekend and no single day exceeded two million passengers.

