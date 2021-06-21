Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar plans Orlando reopening in July

ORLANDO, Fla. – More than a year after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar is planning to reopen its Orlando location in July.

The restaurant announced Monday in a news release that it plans to reopen its doors at Pointe Orlando on July 2.

The location at 9101 International Drive has been shuttered since March 16, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to its Facebook page. Since it has been closed, the company has been renovating the space, the release said, including enhancements to its outdoor dining area, new sound and light equipment for the dance floor and restoration of the restaurant’s “Old Havana Street scene.”

“We’re optimistic about Orlando’s strong tourism rebound beginning this summer and have invested heavily to present a fresh face to returning locals and tourists,” Barry Gutin, principal and co-founder of the Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar, said in a statement.

The restaurant is also welcoming a new executive chef, Angel Roque who recently immigrated from Cuba, according to the release, and previously served as the executive chef in the Washington, D.C. location.

The company said the Orlando location will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will also offer dancing along with cocktail and bottle service from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.