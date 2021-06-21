Wing shortage turns ‘Wingstop’ into ‘Thighstop’

When it comes to chicken wings, the prices are high and the supply is low because of recent supply-chain issues.

That’s why a restaurant chain known for its wings is making a change.

Wingstop says it is now selling chicken thighs along with chicken wings.

The restaurant launched a virtual brand called “Thighstop” Monday.

“Thighstop” will serve crispy thighs with or without sauce and breaded boneless versions.

It is digitally based, which means its products are only available on the company’s website or through food delivery services like DoorDash.

You can also call in an order to any participating Wingstop.