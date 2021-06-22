Street next to Roberto Clemente Middle School in Orlando gets new name

ORLANDO, Fla. – The street where Roberto Clemente Middle School sits will officially be renamed after the famous Latino community baseball star this Wednesday, the city of Orlando announced.

The middle school was renamed last year after the late ballplayer after the community worked with the school board to rename the campus from Stonewall Jackson Middle to Roberto Clemente Middle School in September 2020.

The city announced this week the street where the school sits will get a new sign for Roberto Clemente Road during a ceremony on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

After the school’s name change, a mural by Neysa Millán was painted in his honor on a wall at the school. Images of Clemente’s children and his days as a Pittsburgh Pirate are part of the work of art.

During his career, Clemente broke barriers, becoming the first Latin American player to collect 3,000 career hits in September 1972. The Puerto Rican athlete accomplished this feat before his untimely death on Dec. 31, 1972, when his plane crashed as he was delivering earthquake relief supplies to Nicaragua. The cargo plane crashed off the coast of Puerto Rico and his body was never found.