West Melbourne man wanted in 3-year-old’s death arrested in Georgia

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. – A man wanted in connection with the death of a 3-year-old West Melbourne boy was arrested Monday in Georgia, about a week after authorities issued an alert for the suspect.

West Melbourne police obtained a warrant for Joshua Andrew Manns, 25, on June 23 for child neglect with great bodily harm. Manns was arrested in Tift County, Georgia, Monday afternoon, court records show. He is being held as a fugitive from justice.

West Melbourne police said 3-year-old Jameson Nance was found dead June 11 at an apartment complex. Dispatchers reported a child not breathing at an address matching the Grand Oaks and the Lake Apartments on Lago Circle.

Prior to law enforcement’s arrival to the scene, Manns left the home and had eluded authorities until Monday, according to West Melbourne police Deputy Chief Richard Cordeau.

West Melbourne police said they notified authorities in Georgia that Manns could be staying with family in Tifton, Georgia. U.S. Marshalls arrested him with the help of the Tift County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities obtained a new warrant Monday, upgrading Manns charges to first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.

Manns will be extradited to Brevard County.

Police have not yet disclosed how the child died or the relationship between the suspect and the boy.

The investigation remains active.