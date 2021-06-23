Man wanted in 3-year-old boy’s death could be in Orange County, West Melbourne police say

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a 25-year-old man wanted in connection with the suspicious death of a 3-year-old West Melbourne boy.

West Melbourne police said 3-year-old Jameson Nance was found dead on June 11 at an apartment complex. Dispatchers reported a child not breathing at an address matching the Grand Oaks and the Lake Apartments on Lago Circle.

Jameson Nance. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Prior to law enforcement’s arrival to the scene, Joshua Andrew Manns left the home and has eluded authorities ever since, according to a news release. A warrant was later issued for Manns arrest for child neglect with great bodily harm.

Police have not yet disclosed how the 3-year-old died or the relationship between the suspect and the boy.

Manns has recently been spotted at several areas in Orange County, including near Apopka-Vineland Road and Colonial Drive, Silverstar Road and North Hiawassee Road and the South John Young Parkway corridor, West Melbourne police said.

Police described Manns as 6 feet 6 inches, 200 pounds with brown hair possibly pulled back in a bun. He usually wears glasses.

Joshua Andrew Manns, 25. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Anyone who sees Manns is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call West Melbourne Police at 321-723-9673 or to remain anonymous, can call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

