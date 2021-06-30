‘Home Sweet Home Act:’ New rules for cottage food operations in Florida take effect July 1

New rules for home food businesses in Florida take effect on July 1 freeing those cottage operations from most local regulations.

The new rules come after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 663 into law on Tuesday, also known as the “Home Sweet Home Act.”

[Click here to read the “Home Sweet Home Act”]

The bill increases the limitation of gross sales for cottage food operations from $50,000 per year to $250,000 per year. It also places those operations under state regulation and exempts them from certain food and building permit requirements.

HB 663 also prohibits local governments from prohibiting cottage food operations or regulating cottage food products by cottage food operations.

The law also allows for internet sales, in-person delivery, sale at venues (such as farmers markets) or by mail. Cottage food operations are not allowed to sell items wholesale.

