The 808 brings Hawaiian-inspired cuisine to Orlando’s Thornton Park

The 808 is now holding its soft opening in Orlando's Thornton Park

ORLANDO, Fla. – Three big names in Orlando’s food and hospitality industry have come together to bring Hawaiian-inspired cuisine to the Thornton Park neighborhood.

The 808 is now welcoming customers to its dining room located at 808 E. Washington St., which used to house Dexter’s.

The restaurant held its soft opening Wednesday evening, offering a limited menu that included several small plates along with two entrees and a selection of beer and wine.

The Hawaiian-themed interior of The 808 (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

[TRENDING: Daytona Beach officer shot in head | Video: Building collapse near Miami | Young sisters found dead in Fla. canal]

Ad

The small plates included items such as Spam Musubi, Haole Wings (hot wings with a variety of sauce options) and Lay day Tacos (fried wahoo with pineapple salsa on flour tortillas).

The entrees offered are The Big Island Poke Bowl and a vegetarian Buddha Bowl. The rest of the menu will feature several sandwiches and burgers along with different takes on the Hawaiian plate lunch.

(Left) The Big Island Poke Bowl with yellow fin tuna, (Right) Lay day Tacos (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The restaurant is the brainchild of Wendy Connor, owner of The Abbey and The MEZZ, and Todd Ulmer, the owner of Stardust Lounge and Aku Aku Tiki Lounge. The Hawaiian-inspired menu was put together by Daniel Weber, who is the chief operating officer of the ghost kitchen Kitchen AF.

Ad

“The old Dexter’s building is an icon in Thornton Park and we are thrilled for the opportunity to put our spin on it and transform it to a fresh new hangout spot for residents and visitors alike,” Ulmer said in a statement.

The name of The 808 comes in part from the restaurant’s address, but 808 is also the area code for Honolulu.

The 808 is set to hold its grand opening on Aug. 8.