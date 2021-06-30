Yes, a Florida man is actually accused of hiding meth inside this body part

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man tried to smuggle methamphetamine into a local jail by hiding it in a sensitive area, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were in the process of booking Shaft Bang Adams, 30, into the Orange County Jail on May 13 when they located four white crystal rocks inside his “penis skin” during a strip search.

[TRENDING: Freedom Week: What it means | Condo searchers eye tropical forecast | Wayward chopper delays SpaceX launch]

Ad

Adams is facing a charge of introducing contraband in a state facility in connection with the incident.

The arrest affidavit didn’t say why Adams was being booked into the jail but court records show he’s been arrested multiple times in Orange County.

The most recent incident was on June 22 when deputies said they saw him making “hand-to-hand transactions” in an area known for narcotics sales.

According to the report, a deputy told Adams to get in the back of a patrol car and during a search, they found cocaine residue on his cellphone.

Deputies then tried to search Adams further and instructed him to take off his shoes and socks but after taking the left one off, he became irate and refused to take off the right one, records show.

Adams tensed up as a deputy tried to remove the right sock, which is where a baggie of cocaine was found, according to authorities.

He was arrested on charges of resisting an officer without violence and possession of cocaine. While he was released on bond after the meth arrest last month, that bond was revoked after the most recent arrest.

Ad

He remains booked in the Orange County Jail.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Strange Florida newsletter, sent every Friday.