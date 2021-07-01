Homeowner shoots at intruder who broke in while child was alone, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A homeowner shot at an intruder who broke into their residence while their child was home alone Thursday afternoon, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The shooting was reported on Lake Arnold Place around 5:40 p.m.

Police said a child who was home alone called their parents and said that someone had broken in. Neighbors also noticed the accused burglar, a man in his 30s or 40s, was acting strange and called 911, records show.

That man was confronted by the homeowner, who fired a shot at the intruder as officers were arriving on scene, according to a news release.

The intruder was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center to receive treatment for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Check back for more details on this developing story.