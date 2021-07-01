Man faces charges after driving van at officers during chase, Edgewater police say

EDGEWATER, Fla. – A man faces charges after leading police on a chase where he drove a van at officers, according to a news release from Edgewater police.

Officers arrested Joshua Donna, 29, Wednesday.

Investigators said they attempted to stop a red Chrysler van with a stolen license plate near the intersection of South Ridgewood Avenue and Roberts Road. Donna sped off but ended up at the dead end of the 1900 block of Fern Palm Drive where he drove the van at two officers, according to police.

[TRENDING: Cops: Former Miami football player tried to steal helicopter at airport | Bill Cosby freed from prison | Sonic Boom! Hear SpaceX landing]

Ad

A short pursuit ensued but was called off when Donna’s driving became too reckless, records show. However, he was still being followed from the air.

Investigators said the van became disabled in the 200 block of Oak St. and Donna ran off but was found hiding in a yard nearby.

Inside the van, police said they found an airsoft gun — which was painted to look more realistic — a mask, gloves, a wig and a robbery note instructing a potential victim to give up their money.

Donna faces charges of aggravated battery on law enforcement, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, theft and conspiracy to commit robbery.