Gunshot victim found dead in car, Orange County deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 35-year-old man was found dead in a car along Kingsland Avenue Monday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to an unresponsive person in a vehicle around 4 p.m. Monday and discovered the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, officials said.

[TRENDING: 21 hurricane tips you can use | What ‘dirty side’ of storm means | CDC poop cartoon goes viral]

The sheriff’s office later identified the victim as Benjamin James Small, 35.

No other information was provided. The investigation is active and ongoing.