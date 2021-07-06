Central Florida theme parks make changes ahead of Elsa

“EPCOT Forever,” the nighttime spectacular featuring fireworks, music and lighting effects over World Showcase Lagoon, returns July 1, 2021, to EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The show highlights themes of innovation, exploration, imagination and celebration at the core of the park’s past, present and future.

Central Florida theme parks are making changes ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa’s arrival to the area.

The storm is expected to become a hurricane before striking Florida’s west coast, with Central Florida, being on the storm’s “dirty side.”

In Central Florida, Marion and Sumter counties remain under tropical storm warnings as of Tuesday afternoon. Lake County is under a tropical storm watch.

Below are some of the changes Central Florida theme parks are making as of Tuesday.

Walt Disney World

“Epcot Forever” nighttime spectacular at 10 p.m. has been canceled Tuesday night but is expected to return Wednesday.

The show “Happily Ever After” is currently still on Tuesday’s showtimes for 9:15 p.m., but could be modified, weather permitting.

SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando said on its annual passholders page that it’s closing early Tuesday at 9 p.m.

In addition, the last performance of Orca Encounter at 9 p.m. is canceled. The nighttime fireworks show, Ignite is currently scheduled still for 9 p.m., weather permitting.

SeaWorld Orlando is expecting to return to normal hours Wednesday.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay officials said on Facebook Tuesday that the park would be closing early at 4 p.m. for the safety of its ambassadors, guests and animals.

