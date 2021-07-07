Death investigation underway near Lake Olive in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A death investigation is currently underway in Orlando, according to police.

Officers with the Orlando Police Department said the investigation began before noon Wednesday. Law enforcement officers could be seen around Lake Olive near Mariposa Street and Summerlin Avenue.

[TRENDING: Deputy suspended over TikTok videos | Fla. teacher arrested in Capitol riot | Grizzly bear kills bicyclist]

Authorities have confirmed the investigation is still underway but have not released any additional details, including the person’s identity or suspected cause of death.

Ad

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.