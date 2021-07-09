Orlando police arrest teen for theft of Magic player’s Lamborghini

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 16-year-old boy is facing charges after Orlando police said he stole a Lamborghini SUV owned by Orlando Magic player Terrance Ross.

News 6 is not naming the teen facing charges following his arrest on July 1.

The orange 2021 Lamborghini Urus was stolen early in the morning of June 1 from the Fields Motorcars Orlando dealership after Ross had left it there to be serviced.

Investigators said they were able to establish a timeline for the theft.

At 12:01 a.m. police said the teen showed up at the dealership in a black hoodie and red ski mask. The boy was seen in the back of the business looking into several vehicles and pulling on door handles, according to a news release.

Between 12:38 and 12:42 a.m., the teen returns with a Dodge Dart and backs the car into a window to gain entry into the dealership, records show.

Less than 10 minutes later, police said the boy was seen running to the Urus with the key fob he had taken from inside the business.

At 1 a.m., officers are called about the theft. The Dodge Dart is found parked nearby and investigators said they determined that it was stolen from Orange County.

At 5 a.m., Maitland police received a call about a crash involving an orange Lamborghini, records show. The teen had taken off.

Investigators said they were also alerted to a report of a teen found sleeping in an elevator in the 1000 block of Orange Ave. in Maitland. A witness told officers the boy asked for a ride and then ran off.

Ross said in a post on Instagram the police notified him around 8 a.m. Tuesday that his SUV was located, which was the first he heard of the theft.

Investigators said they were able to determine the boy’s identity and he is now facing a charge of third-degree grand theft.

He is being held at a juvenile detention facility in Miami.

According to Car and Driver, the price of the 2021 Lamborghini Urus starts at $222,004.

