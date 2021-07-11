Report: Orlando Magic hires Jamahl Mosley as next head coach

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic has hired Jamahl Mosley as the team’s head coach, according to ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to Wojnarowski, Mosley agreed to a four-year deal to become the Magic’s next head coach. A league source told WKMG Sports Director Jamie Seh earlier this week that Mosley was the favorite to be the next coach.

He has spent the past seven seasons as an assistant coach with the Dallas Mavericks. Mosley was also an assistant coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Denver Nuggets.

The Magic announced last month Steve Clifford and the team “mutually agreed to part ways.”

According to the report from Wojnarowski, Wes Unseld Jr. was also one of the candidates to be the next coach of the Magic. Mosley and Unseld Jr. were also up for the head coaching job for the Washington Wizards, according to Wojnarowski.

Orlando finished the 2021 season with a 21-51 record.

The Magic will have the No. 5 pick and the No. 8 pick in the 2021 NBA draft.