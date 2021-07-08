Jamahl Mosley is favorite to be next head coach of Orlando Magic, report says

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Jamahl Mosley is the favorite to be the next head coach of the Orlando Magic, according to ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.

A league source also tells WKMG Sports Director Jamie Seh, Mosley is the favorite to be the next coach.

Mosley has spent the past seven seasons as an assistant coach with the Dallas Mavericks.

Wojnarowski reports conversations between Mosley and the Magic are ongoing but “(he) has separated himself in the organization’s process.”

Mosley was also an assistant coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Denver Nuggets.

According to the report from Wojnarowski, Wes Unseld Jr. is also one of the candidates to be the next coach of the Magic.

Mosley and Unseld Jr. are also up for the head coaching job for the Washington Wizards, according to Wojnarowski.

Orlando finished the 2021 season with a 21-51 record.

The Magic will have the No. 5 pick and the No. 8 pick in the 2021 NBA draft.